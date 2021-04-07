The couple are already parents to sons Cash Carter, 2, and Raymond Anthony McCarron III, aka Tripp, 4½

Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron Welcome Third Son Gunnar Cruz: 'Your Brothers Are So Excited to Meet You'

Katherine Webb-McCarron's third baby boy is here!

The model, 31, and husband AJ McCarron have welcomed their third child together, son Gunnar Cruz McCarron, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. The pair also share sons Cash Carter, 2, and Raymond Anthony McCarron III, aka Tripp, 4½.

Webb-McCarron shared a photo of herself holding newborn Gunnar, writing in the caption, "Hey baby boy welcome to the world 😍," before revealing his name.

"Your brothers are so excited to meet you 👦🏻👦🏻👶🏻," she added.

The former Miss Alabama USA also shared a couple videos from her hospital room on her Instagram Stories — including a heartwarming video of her husband giving Gunnar a kiss on the nose.

The Houston Texans quarterback reposted the clip on his own Instagram Stories, writing "My Baby BOY!!" along with several emojis.

Webb-McCarron announced her pregnancy news in October, also revealing that it would be another boy.

Sharing a video from the family's sex reveal at the time, she wrote, "And God said...BAM! YOU'RE A BOY MOM. PSA- prayers needed for my sanity."

The Sports Illustrated model and the NFL player tied the knot in 2014 after they began dating in 2012.

In an Oct. 30 Instagram post, Webb-McCarron opened up about her first-trimester body changes. "Ive already gained 20 pounds in my first trimester and I have no idea why," she wrote at the time. "Especially since I threw up so much from morning sickness. They say the normal weight to gain is 2-4 pounds so I'm way past that. Have any of you ladies had similar experiences?"

"Round three has been the hardest but thankful to have healthy pregnancy," she added. "Can't wait for your arrival in April little man."