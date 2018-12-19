It’s a boy!

Katherine Webb-McCarron has given birth to her second child with AJ McCarron, a son named Cash Carter McCarron, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Baby boy was born at 4:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at “the exact same height and weight as his older brother” Raymond Anthony McCarron III, a.k.a. Tripp, wrote Webb-McCarron, referencing the couple’s 2½-year-old firstborn.

“Here I am exhausted and zoned out on the hospital menu 😊 as I watch AJ hold our beautiful boy,” she captioned a set of two videos from the hospital. “Swipe to see Tripp meeting his little bro for the first time. ❤️❤️”

Tripp McCarron meeting his brother Cash Katherine Webb-McCarron/Instagram

The former Miss Alabama USA, 29, announced she was expecting her second child with husband and Oakland Raiders player McCarron, 28, on Instagram in early August.

In the sweet family photograph, the expectant mama showed off her growing baby bump as the NFL star carried their son in his arms. Webb-McCarron also shared she was expecting a baby boy.

“Well guys, it’s getting much harder to hide the bump🤰🏻We’re so excited to give Tripp a little brother to play with this coming Christmas! 👶🏻 #5monthspregnant 📷:@hsculljr,” the model wrote in the caption.

Webb-McCarron has taken her fans along in her pregnancy journey over the past few months, revealing that she had gained 40 lbs. by eight months and was unable to fit in many of her clothes.

“I don’t feel like I eat a lot more than normal, so it’s strange as to where [the weight is] coming from but I’m embracing my black leggings every day fo sho,” she captioned a bathroom snapshot in October, sharing that she gained “much more” weight this pregnancy than she did with Tripp.