Katherine Webb Expecting Baby No. 2 with AJ McCarron: 'It’s Getting Much Harder to Hide the Bump'

Katherine Webb’s family is expanding!

The former Miss Alabama USA, 29, announced she is expecting her second child with husband and Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron on Instagram Wednesday.

In the sweet family photograph, the mother of one shows off her growing baby bump as the NFL star carried their 2-year-old son Tripp in his arms. The model shared she was expecting a baby boy.

“Well guys, it’s getting much harder to hide the bump🤰🏻We’re so excited to give Tripp a little brother to play with this coming Christmas! 👶🏻 #5monthspregnant 📷:@hsculljr,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple, who married in 2014, welcomed their son two years after tying the knot.

Last week, she shared a photo of herself, her husband and their son on a football field during the quarterback’s practice in which she covered up her bump with an all-black outfit and a lanyard strategically placed over her belly.

“Sunshine and squinty eyes but still managed to get our annual family pic ⭐️,” she captioned the photo.

In an interview with The Buffalo News toward the end of July, the couple said they were expecting their second son in December.

The quarterback also added he and his family were just regular people despite the recognition and wealth that came with their respective jobs.

“We’re just normal Southern people,” he said. “Everybody knows us at Cracker Barrel. Everybody knows us at Dreamland [a local barbecue restuarant]. We try to treat everybody the way we would want to be treated and don’t do anything that’s different than anybody else at all.”

He added, “We live a really basic life. We don’t go buy flashy things. That’s not us. Hell, the nicest thing I have is my car, and I don’t really drive that whole lot. We’re normal. Really normal.”