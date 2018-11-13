There’s some Fantastic news surrounding Katherine Waterston — she’s pregnant!

The 38-year-old actress sported a noticeable baby bump Tuesday at the U.K. premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

Wearing her dark hair tied back, the mom-to-be opted for a gold dress with long sleeves that hugged her midsection, completing the glam look in silver heels.

For one pose, Waterston placed a hand on her baby belly as she smiled for the cameras.

A rep for Waterston didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Waterston — known for her role as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein in the Harry Potter spin-off film and its 2016 predecessor, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — is private when it comes to her personal life.

She is the daughter of Sam Waterston, the actor known for his role as Jack McCoy on Law & Order who was also nominated for an Oscar for his turn as Sydney Schanberg in the 1984 film The Killing Fields.

Cast and crew of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Marion Curtis/Starpix

Waterston is also recognizable for her roles in Michael Clayton, Steve Jobs, Logan Lucky and Alien: Covenant. She appeared in five episodes of Boardwalk Empire, as Emma Harrow.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — also starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Zoë Kravitz — hits theaters Friday.