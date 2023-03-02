Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Doesn't Want to 'Do It All On My Own' as a Working Mom

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is keeping it real about being a working mom.

Attending DSW's "Best Foot Forward" panel luncheon event in honor of Women's History Month on Wednesday, the mom of two was asked to speak about balancing the different areas of her life.

Referencing her work as a children's book author and host of Instagram Live series BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby) while being a mom, moderator Keltie Knight asked Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, how she feels about asking for help.

"I would've dramatically suffered, had I not brought my mom and my sister with me," she said of her recent promotional tour for her latest book, Good Night, Sister, on which mom Maria Shriver and sister Christina Schwarzenegger joined her to help care for daughters Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

"I'm a big believer — I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, 'I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all on my own,' blah-blah and I'm like, 'I don't want to do it all on my own,' " Schwarzenegger Pratt leveled.

She continued, "I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, 'I can't make this today. My kid's sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.'"

"So I think being able to be open about the fact that you don't have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that. That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you're balancing multiple roles, is saying, 'I need help today,' and that's okay," she concluded.

Panelists at the event included Jamie Chung, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Loni Love and Katie Sturino.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and daughters Eloise and Lyla. Katherine Schwarzenegger/instagram

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who shares her girls with husband Chris Pratt, appeared on an episode of the podcast Best Friend Energy in January, where she chatted with The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin about life as a mom and discussed the sweet relationship Shriver has with her little ones.

"She just has so much fun with my daughters … with Lyla now, they will do their own thing," said Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"It's kind of like I'm an outsider now. They are very cliquey," she teased. "They go upstairs, they go into my mom's bathroom and to her vanity. Lyla will come out with a full face of makeup."

Schwarzenegger Pratt sweetly noted that she sees a "totally different side" of Shriver as a grandma to her daughters.

"It's the side that I remember her being when we were younger, when we were little kids," she said. "She always talks about that being the most fun time."