Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Doesn't Want to 'Do It All On My Own' as a Working Mom

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt talked about why community means so much to her as a working mom during DSW's "Best Foot Forward" panel luncheon event in honor of Women's History Month

By
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 01:43 PM
Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Leaning on Others as a Working Mom
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is keeping it real about being a working mom.

Attending DSW's "Best Foot Forward" panel luncheon event in honor of Women's History Month on Wednesday, the mom of two was asked to speak about balancing the different areas of her life.

Referencing her work as a children's book author and host of Instagram Live series BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby) while being a mom, moderator Keltie Knight asked Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, how she feels about asking for help.

"I would've dramatically suffered, had I not brought my mom and my sister with me," she said of her recent promotional tour for her latest book, Good Night, Sister, on which mom Maria Shriver and sister Christina Schwarzenegger joined her to help care for daughters Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Leaning on Others as a Working Mom
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

"I'm a big believer — I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, 'I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all on my own,' blah-blah and I'm like, 'I don't want to do it all on my own,' " Schwarzenegger Pratt leveled.

She continued, "I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, 'I can't make this today. My kid's sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.'"

"So I think being able to be open about the fact that you don't have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that. That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you're balancing multiple roles, is saying, 'I need help today,' and that's okay," she concluded.

Panelists at the event included Jamie Chung, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Loni Love and Katie Sturino.

katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger and daughters Eloise and Lyla. Katherine Schwarzenegger/instagram

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who shares her girls with husband Chris Pratt, appeared on an episode of the podcast Best Friend Energy in January, where she chatted with The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin about life as a mom and discussed the sweet relationship Shriver has with her little ones.

"She just has so much fun with my daughters … with Lyla now, they will do their own thing," said Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"It's kind of like I'm an outsider now. They are very cliquey," she teased. "They go upstairs, they go into my mom's bathroom and to her vanity. Lyla will come out with a full face of makeup."

Schwarzenegger Pratt sweetly noted that she sees a "totally different side" of Shriver as a grandma to her daughters.

"It's the side that I remember her being when we were younger, when we were little kids," she said. "She always talks about that being the most fun time."

Related Articles
Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Lyla and Eloise
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Bond Between Her Daughters Is Just Like Her and Sister Christina
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Katherine Schwarzenegger Lyla tree
Katherine Schwarzenegger's Daughter Lyla Decorates a Tiny Christmas Tree in Adorable Video: Watch
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Trying to Be a Cool Mom' as She Matches with Daughters in New Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Breastfeeding Daughter Eloise During Her '6 Month Growth Spurt'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Breastfeeding Daughter Eloise During Her '6 Month Growth Spurt'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmH6-dTPkeE/ prattprattpratt Verified Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you! 1h
Chris Pratt Wishes 'Sweet' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a Happy Birthday: 'Grateful to Have You'
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Rumer Willis
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Eloise with Grandpa Arnold at Baptism
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Dad Arnold Holding Granddaughter Eloise at Baptism
Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel. The magic of Christmas is well upon us. If anything goes missing in the house Im blaming Angel.
Chris Pratt Celebrates the 'Magic of Christmas' as Daughter Lyla and Son Jack Find Their Elves
chris pratt, katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Is the Ultimate Girl Dad as He Wears His Daughters' Hair Clips on His Mustache: Photo
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughters Lyla and Eloise Are the 'Greatest Gift' in Sweet New Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjQJMdjLuiU/. Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos with Chris Pratt and Their Daughters on Nature Walk