Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shows Off Baby Bump While on Walk

PEOPLE confirmed in April that Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt showed off her growing baby bump on Wednesday while on a walk in Santa Monica, California.

The pregnant author, 30 — who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt — was spotted by photographers strolling the streets for some fresh air.

She was dressed comfortably for the exercise, wearing black leggings, matching sneakers, a coordinating baseball cap, and a short-sleeve black T-shirt with the words "Courage" written in rainbow-colored letters.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Schwarzenegger Pratt also wore a tie-dye face mask and dark sunglasses. She carried her cell phone and a pink bottle of water.

Schwarzenegger Pratt and Pratt, 40, married last June after nearly a year of dating.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed the couple is expanding their family. This will be the second child for Pratt, who shares 7½-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Katherine is getting more excited every day," a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that she "is starting to add items to a baby registry."

Although the couple isn’t able to gather with their loved ones at present due to the pandemic, Schwarzenegger Pratt’s pals are still hoping to celebrate the new baby.

"[They would love] to have a shower [for Katherine] before the baby arrives," added the source. "She really wants to celebrate with her friends and family [if it becomes possible]."

Another source told PEOPLE back in June that the pair was excited to "expand their family as soon as possible."

"Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy," explained the insider, while a friend of the couple added, "They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling."

In March, The Gift of Forgiveness author spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about how she feels being married only nine months after her wedding.

"I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to," Schwarzenegger Pratt explained. "I’m still really excited and crazy in love."

And on Mother's Day this year, Schwarzenegger Pratt praised her mom Maria Shriver for inspiring her to walk down that same path.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world!" Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote on Instagram, captioning numerous photos of the mother-daughter duo throughout the past three decades, as well as images of Shriver's daughter Christina, 28, and sons Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22 (all of whom she shares with ex Arnold Schwarzenegger).