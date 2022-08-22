Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Selfie Featuring 2-Year-Old Daughter Lyla's Adorable Curls

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing a sweet new glimpse at daughter Lyla in a summer selfie.

Over the weekend, the mom of two, 32, celebrated the "summer of neutrals" with daughter Lyla Maria, 2, in a cute Instagram photo where she holds the toddler as they both wear light cream-colored sweaters.

Fans and friends loved the matching looks and also couldn't help but notice how beautifully curly Lyla's hair is in the picture.

"Those perfect little ringlets! 😭😭❤️❤️," Kelly Rizzo replied in the comments, while makeup artist Liz Castellanos added, "Her curls 😍😍😍😍😍"

Along with Lyla, Schwarzenegger Pratt shares daughter Eloise Christina, 3 months, with husband Chris Pratt. Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10, with ex Anna Faris.

The author also wears two personalized necklaces in the picture, one reading "Lyla" and the other "Eloise."

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Lyla's second birthday with sweet tributes on social media.

The Gift of Forgiveness author shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Lyla running toward her as she waited for her curly-haired daughter with open arms and a big smile.

"My baby's birthday! I can't believe we have a 2 year old," she wrote. "The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble ♥️ in true leo fashion we've been celebrating all month and will continue to 🦁"

Pratt also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, featuring a picture of a small baby doll in lieu of a photo of Lyla.

"Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You're a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise," he began. "And I don't know why I'm writing this 'to you' because you're not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you!"

Last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared another cute photo featuring her two little girls. In the picture posted on Instagram, the author smiled while holding Lyla on her hip and baby Eloise in a carrier on her chest.

"2 under 2 vibes 👯‍♀️," she captioned the sunny shot.