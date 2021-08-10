The sweet tribute features Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter Lyla having a matching moment in pink gingham swimsuits

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lyla in Honor of Her First Birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is celebrating one year with her baby girl!

On Monday, the 31-year-old author posted a rare photo of her daughter Lyla Maria to Instagram in honor of the little one's first birthday. The sweet tribute features the mom of one, who shares Lyla with husband Chris Pratt, and her daughter having a matching moment in pink gingham swimsuits.

"About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!" Schwarzenegger Pratt begins the heartfelt post. "Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her."

"I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow," she continues. "Happy happy! My little girl is 1! 🥺🧚🏻‍♀️🌻🙏♥️"

Last month, Pratt revealed how he and his wife would be celebrating their daughter's milestone birthday.

During the premiere of his movie The Tomorrow War, the 42-year-old told Access Hollywood that the couple planned to "throw a party, a family party" for their daughter.

"The people who will be at the family party I see all the time so we're just gonna celebrate [Lyla]," he continued. "It'll be more about us than her because she's not gonna really know what's going on at 1 years old but we'll make it about her mom."

The actor, who is also dad to 8½-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris, recently shared that he hopes to add another little one to his family.

Speaking on E! News' Daily Pop last month, Pratt said he'd "love" to have more kids with his wife and teased that he's open to having "as many [kids] as the man upstairs will provide."

The actor added, "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed their daughter back in August 2020. They shared the news and the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth shortly after she arrived.