Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Lyla and Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt can't get enough of her little girls.

On Tuesday, the author shared an adorable new photo on Instagram featuring her two daughters, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 7 months.

In the sweet photo, the mom of two has a big smile on her face as she hugs both of her girls at the same time. In the forefront of the snap is Schwarzenegger Pratt's new children's book, Good Night, Sister, which hits shelves next week.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who shares her girls with husband Chris Pratt, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast Best Friend Energy, where she chatted with The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin about life as a mom.

The 33-year-old discussed the sweet relationship her mom Maria Shriver has with her little ones.

"She just has so much fun with my daughters … with Lyla now, they will do their own thing," said Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"It's kind of like I'm an outsider now. They are very cliquey," she teased. "They go upstairs, they go into my mom's bathroom and to her vanity. Lyla will come out with a full face of makeup."

Schwarzenegger Pratt sweetly noted that she sees a "totally different side" of Shriver as a grandma to her daughters.

"It's the side that I remember her being when we were younger, when we were little kids," she said. "She always talks about that being the most fun time."