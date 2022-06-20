Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby Eloise, Honors Chris Pratt on Father's Day

Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their second baby together, daughter Eloise Christina, on May 21

Katherine Schwarzenegger is offering a glimpse into her first few weeks with newborn daughter Eloise Christina.

Schwarzenegger, 32, and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their second baby together on May 21. They also share daughter Lyla Maria, 22 months, and Pratt is dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

On Instagram Saturday, Schwarzenegger shared the first snapshots of baby Eloise while documenting "May & June." The gallery of photos includes images of the newborn resting in Schwarzenegger's lap and wearing a pair of Mary Jane socks, Pratt cooking in the kitchen and a batch of lactation cookies with a handwritten note that read "Welcome home!"

The next day, Schwarzenegger honored Pratt, 42, and her famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Father's Day, sharing photos of both of the actors with her kids along with a shot of the two fathers enjoying cigars.

"My guys! Happy Father's Day to my wonderful dad/fun filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband. I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both!" she captioned the post. Her mom Maria Shriver wrote in the comment section, "so sweet" and included a heart emoji.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary earlier this month on Instagram.

Chris Pratt; Arnold Schwarzenegger Credit: Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!" wrote the Jurassic World Dominion actor in his tribute, sharing a gallery of photos

She wrote in her post at the time, "Happy anniversary my love angel face. I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever."