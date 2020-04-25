Parents-to-Be Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoyed Bike Ride Together Ahead of Pregnancy News

Image zoom Snorlax / MEGA

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt were staying active hours before multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is expecting their first baby.

On Saturday, the parents-to-be were spotted riding their bikes in Brentwood, California, with Pratt covering his face with an American flag bandana while his pregnant wife hid her baby bump in a white T-shirt.

The day before news of their pregnancy was announced, Schwarzenegger Pratt was seen out walking her dog with her mother Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. For the outing, Schwarzenegger Pratt was seen wearing a loose-fitting cream pinstripe jumpsuit with a baby blue zip-up sweatshirt and accessorized the look with black sunglasses and a pair of black sandals.

The baby on the way will be The Gift of Forgiveness author’s first child while Pratt, 40, is already dad to 7½-year-old son Jack, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The exciting news comes 10 months after the couple wed on June 8 of last year during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

In addition to celebrating her pregnancy, Schwarzenegger Pratt’s book made the New York Times Best Sellers list for four weeks in a row.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger has been on a book tour since March and has now shifted the scheduled events to virtual events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that the newlyweds were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their June 2019 wedding.

Schwarzenegger Pratt began dating the actor in the summer of 2018 and has gotten very close to his son Jack. In fact, the couple made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the insider said, adding, “Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is ‘the one.’ ”