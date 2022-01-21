Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Adorable Twinning Moment Daughter Lyla: 'My Girl'

The soon-to-be mom of two posted the cutest shot to Instagram of her and her 17-month-old daughter matching in their sherpa sneakers

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt loves a matching moment!

The Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, shared a cute snap to Instagram on Thursday, featuring her and her 17-month-old daughter Lyla Maria both wearing white sherpa sneakers.

In the sweet photo, Lyla's tiny feet are placed directly in between her mom's, showing the adorable size difference in their shoes.

"Just over here, with my girl, matching away, top to bottom," she captioned the picture.

The author's mom, Maria Shriver, left a string of heart-eye emojis on the post.

Last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where she opened up to host Janine Rubenstein about the "blessed" experience of motherhood.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it," she shared. "And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."

Pratt, 42, and Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020. They shared the news and the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth shortly after she arrived.

"Lyla is the best baby and she's so happy and so smiley, and I know how lucky I am," Schwarzenegger Pratt added. "I'm so grateful to be able to experience it and also be able to see my parents step into the role as grandparents, my two brothers as uncles, and my sister as such a hands-on aunt. It's been a really beautiful time and experience, and she's changed my life for the better."