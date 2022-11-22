Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Breastfeeding Daughter Eloise During Her '6 Month Growth Spurt'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has a growing girl on her hands.

Celebrating daughter Eloise Christina turning six months, the author, 32, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram Monday where she holds her little girl, who is turned away from the camera.

"Someone's having a 6-month growth spurt 🍼🥛🤪🫠 (which means this breastfeeding mama needs a jug of water and my @itsbodily back at it bra at all times)," she captioned the shot of the infant holding herself up on her chest.

In addition to Eloise, Schwarzenegger Pratt also shares daughter Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt. Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Speaking with PEOPLE when she announced her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt talked about how she's been thrilled to watch the bond between her own daughters grow since welcoming Eloise in May.

"It's really interesting because of course I'm a year and a half older than Christina, so I don't remember everything about when she came home from the hospital and our dynamic right away," she explained. "But my mom and dad say that it's very similar to the dynamic between Lyla and Eloise."

The mom of two said that Lyla fell into being a big sister almost immediately.

"Lyla took an interest in baby dolls right before I had Eloise, which was really perfect for me," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "So I think when I originally brought her home from the hospital it was very much like I was bringing home a real-life baby doll."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in June, sharing sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!" wrote the Jurassic World Dominion actor in his tribute, sharing a gallery of photos

She wrote in her post at the time, "Happy anniversary my love angel face. I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever."

"You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy," she continued. "Happy anniversary!"