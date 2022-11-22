Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Breastfeeding Daughter Eloise During Her '6 Month Growth Spurt'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 6 months, and Lyla, 2

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 02:09 PM
Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Breastfeeding Daughter Eloise During Her '6 Month Growth Spurt'
Photo: Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has a growing girl on her hands.

Celebrating daughter Eloise Christina turning six months, the author, 32, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram Monday where she holds her little girl, who is turned away from the camera.

"Someone's having a 6-month growth spurt 🍼🥛🤪🫠 (which means this breastfeeding mama needs a jug of water and my @itsbodily back at it bra at all times)," she captioned the shot of the infant holding herself up on her chest.

In addition to Eloise, Schwarzenegger Pratt also shares daughter Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt. Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE when she announced her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt talked about how she's been thrilled to watch the bond between her own daughters grow since welcoming Eloise in May.

"It's really interesting because of course I'm a year and a half older than Christina, so I don't remember everything about when she came home from the hospital and our dynamic right away," she explained. "But my mom and dad say that it's very similar to the dynamic between Lyla and Eloise."

The mom of two said that Lyla fell into being a big sister almost immediately.

"Lyla took an interest in baby dolls right before I had Eloise, which was really perfect for me," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "So I think when I originally brought her home from the hospital it was very much like I was bringing home a real-life baby doll."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katherine-schwarzenegger/" data-inlink="true">katherine schwarzenegger</a>
katherine schwarzenegger/instagram

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in June, sharing sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!" wrote the Jurassic World Dominion actor in his tribute, sharing a gallery of photos

She wrote in her post at the time, "Happy anniversary my love angel face. I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever."

"You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker — making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy," she continued. "Happy anniversary!"

Related Articles
chris pratt, katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Bond Between Her Daughters Is Just Like Her and Sister Christina
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt feeding baby
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares New Photo of Baby Eloise Matching Her Mom in Terrycloth Outfit
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby Eloise, Honors Chris Pratt on Father's Day
chris pratt and katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Loving Tribute for Husband Chris Pratt's Birthday: 'We Love You'
Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt Jokes He Has Finally Learned How to Spell Schwarzenegger: 'It's a Long Name'
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Chris Pratt Calls Himself a 'Lucky Man' on Third Wedding Anniversary with Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Is the Ultimate Girl Dad as He Wears His Daughters' Hair Clips on His Mustache: Photo
Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son: Everything They've Said About Jack
Anna Faris attends a press conference to promote the film "Overboard (Hombre Al Agua)" at St. Regis Hotel on May 7, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images); Chris Pratt attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images); Katherine Schwarzenegger attends The Armani Box Los Angeles Pop-Up Store Grand Opening at The Armani Box on February 06, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani Beauty )
Anna Faris on 'Getting Much Closer' with Ex Chris Pratt and His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughters Lyla and Eloise Are the 'Greatest Gift' in Sweet New Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjQJMdjLuiU/. Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos with Chris Pratt and Their Daughters on Nature Walk
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Selfie Featuring 2-Year-Old Daughter Lyla's Adorable Curls
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Lyla's Second Birthday with Sweet New Photos
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Arnold Schwarzenegger; Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Childhood Pics in Birthday Tribute to Dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'