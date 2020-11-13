Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says It's Been 'Really Hard' to Sleep While Baby Lyla Rests

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is getting real about her life as a mom.

In an Instagram Live session with Brie and Nikki Bella on Thursday, The Gift of Forgiveness author opened up about some of the "harder" moments of motherhood — including her struggles with balancing work and sleep after welcoming 3-month-old daughter Lyla Maria with husband Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, got candid about having a hard time sleeping after Nikki — who welcomed son Matteo Artemovich in July — joked, "I don't know how I'm alive right now. I haven't slept in three months."

"I get it," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "I think you definitely have moments where it's harder some days than it is other days. And you have things of feeling bad with a partner or wanting to make everything good again."

"For me, it’s also like if you want to get so many things done," she continued. "The whole idea of ... sleeping when the baby sleeps — to me, I don't know how you do that. How can you sleep when the baby sleeps because how does anything get done that you want to get done during the day?"

"I had not been able to do that," she added. "It’s really hard and then you need to catch up on your sleep obviously."

During the interview, Schwarzenegger Pratt and the Bella sisters, both 36, also opened up about the realities of postpartum depression.

For Brie, her experience involved figuring out a different dynamic with her second child — son Buddy Dessert, 3 months — than the one she embraced when she became a first-time mom to daughter Birdie Joe, now 3½.

"You get this FOMO of the old you — who you were before pregnancy, who you were before your child came into your life," she said, but "you're too embarrassed to say it out loud, 'cause then everyone's gonna be like, 'Oh, do you hate your baby?' And you're like, 'No, I just [miss] my old life.' "

"I think I was trying to keep up with my sister to not lose that part of me when I should've just let go and really enjoyed motherhood more with Birdie like I'm doing now with Buddy," Brie continued, "instead of trying to just not let go of who I was before Bird came into my life."