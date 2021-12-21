Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt 'Feels Less Anxious' About Second Pregnancy During COVID
The Gift of Forgiveness author and her husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, in August 2020
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt received an early Christmas present this year in the form of news that they'll be adding another baby to their family in 2022.
Multiple sources confirmed last week that the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, is pregnant with her second child with the action star, 42. A Schwarzenegger Pratt source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the couple feels "the timing is perfect" to grow their family.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, 16 months, in August 2020. The Parks and Recreation alum also shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.
"They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling," the insider says of the happy couple. "They feel very blessed."
RELATED: Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Beautiful' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Birthday: 'We Fit So Perfectly'
Schwarzenegger Pratt, who is due this spring, feels more relaxed this time around having already experienced her first pregnancy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Kat's last pregnancy during the lockdown was a different experience. She felt a bit worried and anxious about it," the source says. "She is excited to do it all over again. She feels less anxious."
Since becoming a parent 16 months ago, the BDA Baby host has enjoyed parenthood with Pratt, whom she married in June 2019.
"Kat loves parenting with Chris. He is such a fun dad," the source says. "They live a pretty simple life. They spend a lot of time with Kat's family. They also hang out with friends, enjoy beach outings and weekend trips to Santa Barbara. They have a very happy marriage."
Schwarzenegger Pratt's mom Maria Shriver is looking forward to the family expanding as well. "Maria is also very involved in Lyla's life," the insider says. "She is excited for another grandchild."
RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt Says What He Loves About Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Ahead of 2nd Wedding Anniversary
While speaking to Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Schwarzenegger Pratt gushed about being able to share the wonders of motherhood with her family.
RELATED: Maria Shriver Supports Son-in-Law Chris Pratt After Instagram Post Criticism: 'Rise Above the Noise'
"I know how lucky I am," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "I'm so grateful to be able to experience it and also be able to see my parents step into the role as grandparents, my two brothers as uncles, and my sister as such a hands-on aunt. It's been a really beautiful time and experience, and she's changed my life for the better."
She also said that Lyla has altered her life in "the best ways possible."
"I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it," Schwarzenegger Pratt continued. "And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and [Lyla's] just the best."
