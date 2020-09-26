Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shows Off Her 'New Favorite' Necklace of Daughter's Name

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has a new favorite piece of jewelry made in honor of her newborn daughter, Layla Maria.

On her Instagram Story Friday, the author showed off a necklace bearing the name of her baby girl, whom she welcomed last month with husband Chris Pratt.

“It’s here!!!” the mom of one wrote atop the photo of the gold necklace from jewelry brand Smith + Mara. “My new favorite necklace with my baby girl’s name.”

Chris and Katherine confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on Aug. 10, sharing a photo of them holding hands with their child on Instagram.

The couple honored her mother Maria Shriver by naming their first child after the journalist.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the father of two wrote in his announcement. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

Just after the announcement, a source told PEOPLE that the parents were “doing well” with their new baby, adding that the new mom is “comforted” by the fact that her husband is already dad to son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“They haven't left their house since they returned home from the hospital,” the source said. “They just want to bond with the baby and get to know her. They have some help and Maria also makes sure they have everything they need. Lyla is adorable.”

In addition to her husband — whom she wed in June 2019 after nearly a year of dating — Katherine was celebrating their new addition with her family, including mom Maria and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“And Kat has the best attitude,” the source said. “She is obviously still tired, but she loves being a mom. She is so positive and excited about the whole experience. She loves seeing Chris with their girl. He is such a good dad. This was one of the things that Kat was attracted to from the beginning: Chris loves being a dad. Kat feels very lucky that Lyla gets to grow up with Chris as a dad.”