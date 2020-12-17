Chris Pratt Crashes Katherine Schwarzenegger's Interview as She Talks Daughter's First Christmas

"Enjoying Christmas morning for the first time for her is going to be really awesome," she says

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt can't wait for her first Christmas with daughter Lyla Maria.

The new mom welcomed her now-4-month-old with husband Chris Pratt in August. While appearing on People (the TV show!) this week, Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, told correspondent Jeremy Parsons that being safe during the holiday season is top of her mind amid the pandemic.

"Just being able to experience her first Christmas is exciting, of course, and just being together as a family," she says. "This is a really unique holiday season, so being safe is the No. 1 priority and, of course, just enjoying Christmas morning for the first time for her is going to be really awesome."

Pratt, 41, made a surprise cameo during his wife's TV interview, complimenting her baking skills while saying the couple are both learning their way around the kitchen in quarantine.

After decorating their family Christmas tree at home earlier this month, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted a photo of a sweet ornament featuring the words "First Christmas" in honor of Lyla's first-ever visit from Santa Claus. Alongside the picture, the Gift of Forgiveness author reflected on what the holiday season means to her this year.

"While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me," she wrote.

"2020 has been a crazy year, it's not what any of us expected; it's been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns."

She continued by sharing that although this past year has been challenging, becoming a mother has been a very rewarding experience.

"It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world. Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn't be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom," she said.

"Shout out to all the people who had babies this year, became pregnant, are pregnant, or are trying to get pregnant," she continued. "It's a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood and I see you! 🙏"