Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is discussing the things her parents got right raising her and how she plans to pass them on to her two daughters

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on February 6, 2023 04:00 PM
Photo: Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt/instagram, Arnold Schwarzenegger/instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expressing her gratitude for having great parents, who are now hands-on grandparents.

Speaking with The New York Times ahead of the release of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, this week, the author praised mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for how they raised her and how involved they are in the lives of her two daughters, Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2½.

Noting that both her parents live within minutes from her home with husband Chris Pratt, Schwarzenegger Pratt revealed her journalist mom, 67, hosts a weekly mommy-and-me class for Lyla and her friends while the actor/politician, 75, has a miniature pony in his backyard that his granddaughters adore.

"I know this sounds crazy, but I really would love to just do exactly what they did," she told the outlet of her Shriver and Schwarzenegger's parenting.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Lyla, Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram. Inset: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The mom of two, 33, continued, "I look back on how much of life my parents kept private, and I have a lot of respect for it. I think they kept a lot of their relationship private, they kept us kids private — you know, they didn't take us to red carpets, they didn't have us parading around in front of everybody."

Though she didn't have any interest in the family business of politics and wasn't sure she could see the Guardians of the Galaxy actor taking that road either, she shared she does want to continue to live and raise her kids with the values her family has instilled in her.

"I want to be like how my parents always raised us," she said, "to work really hard and to be really good people and to leave the world a better place."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmH6-dTPkeE/ prattprattpratt Verified Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you! 1h
Chris Pratt/Instagram

Schwarzenegger Pratt appeared on a recent episode of the podcast Best Friend Energy, where she chatted with The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin about life as a mom and discussed the sweet relationship her Shriver has with her little ones.

"She just has so much fun with my daughters … with Lyla now, they will do their own thing," said Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"It's kind of like I'm an outsider now. They are very cliquey," she teased. "They go upstairs, they go into my mom's bathroom and to her vanity. Lyla will come out with a full face of makeup."

Schwarzenegger Pratt sweetly noted that she sees a "totally different side" of Shriver as a grandma to her daughters.

"It's the side that I remember her being when we were younger, when we were little kids," she said. "She always talks about that being the most fun time."

