Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photos of Baby Lyla with Grandma Maria Shriver for Her Birthday

Maria Shriver loves to spend time with her granddaughter!

On Sunday, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, celebrated her mom's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, which included photos of Shriver with her 14-month-old granddaughter, Lyla Maria, whom Schwarzenegger Pratt shares with husband Chris Pratt.

In both of the photos, Shriver, 66, holds baby Lyla and faces away from the camera, keeping the child's face out of view. The first snap shows Shriver and Lyla standing in front of a fire pit overlooking a beautiful sunset while in the second the pair are observing a herd of cattle.

"Happy birthday to the Queen! @mariashriver I love you more than you know! You're the best mama and mama g and all around human!" Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned the post. "We celebrate you today and always! Our hero, our rock, our guiding light! Happy happy!!"

Last week, the mom of one shared a sweet photo to social media with her daughter, holding her little girl while walking through a garden.

In the photo — which Schwarzenegger Pratt said was snapped by Lyla's "daddy" Pratt — the author wears a striped sweatshirt and baseball cap while her daughter sports a white sun hat and green onesie.

"Just me and my 🐣 (and her daddy who took this pic 🥰)," she wrote.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, who began dating in 2018 and have been married since 2019, welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020. He shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.