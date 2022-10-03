Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos with Chris Pratt and Their Daughters on Nature Walk

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 4 months, and Lyla, 2

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 3, 2022 04:18 PM
Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjQJMdjLuiU/. Chris Pratt
Photo: Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are enjoying the fall foliage with their little girls.

On Monday, the author shared a series of scenic photos on Instagram from a nature walk with her actor husband and their two daughters, Eloise Christina, 4 months, and Lyla Maria, 2.

The couple and their girls take in the beautiful sights of the changing leaves while walking through a park with views of picturesque mountains, creeks and ponds. In one picture, Schwarzenegger Pratt holds Eloise against her chest while pushing a stroller, while Pratt walks with the stroller in another shot.

The mom of two also captured cute photos of Lyla enjoying nature while walking in front of her parents.

"Saw some fall leaves and we loved it 🍁🍂🍃🐿," she captured the post.

Last week, the Gift of Forgiveness author shared a sweet photo hugging both of her daughters as she celebrated National Daughters Day.

In the heartwarming Instagram tribute, Schwarzenegger Pratt called her two daughters her "favorite girls."

"It really is the greatest gift to have daughters. 👯‍♀️ #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned the happy photo, in which she held Eloise in one arm while embracing Lyla with the other.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted about a heartwarming moment at a farm with her older daughter.

She shared a cute photo of Lyla meeting a horse while outside of a fenced-in area with her mom. Schwarzenegger Pratt held Lyla in one arm while petting the horse with her other hand.

"My little horse girl in training. Visiting the horses and barn has been one of our favorite things to do together this summer," she wrote. "Seeing her get excited about being around horses brings me so much joy 💘."

