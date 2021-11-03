Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Lyla — Snapped by 'Daddy' Chris Pratt!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is soaking up quality time with her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the mom of one, 31, shared a sweet photo with her 14-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, holding her little girl while walking through a garden.

In the photo — which Schwarzenegger Pratt said was snapped by Lyla's "daddy" Chris Pratt — the author wears a striped sweatshirt and baseball cap while her daughter sports a white sun hat and green onesie.

"Just me and my 🐣 (and her daddy who took this pic 🥰)," she wrote.

Also on Tuesday, Pratt, 42, posted a sweet message about his wife on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger smiling next to each other. In the picture, Pratt looks at the camera while Schwarzenegger grins up at him.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me!," the actor wrote in the caption. "I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"

The father of two continued, "We met in church. She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything."

"In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade," he joked. "Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey. ❤️❤️"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, who began dating in 2018 and have been married since 2019, welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020. He shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.