The Gift of Forgiveness author also paid tribute to her famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Father's Day as well

Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Seeing 'Love Angel' Chris Pratt Be a Dad Is One of Her 'Greatest Joys'

Chris Pratt is one superhero dad!

Posting a photograph of Pratt, 41, rocking a "Girl Dad" t-shirt, The Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, wrote, "Happy Father's Day my love angel!" alongside the post.

"Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I've fallen in love with you all over again 😍," she continued. "These kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I'm beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you !"

The annual June holiday marks Pratt's first Father's Day as a dad to daughter, Lyla Maria, 10 months. The Jurassic World actor is also a proud parent to son Jack, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife, Anna Faris.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger Pratt also honored her famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with his own Father's Day tribute post as well.

Sharing a carousel of throwback shots of herself with her dad and various other family members over the years, the mom began the caption of her post, writing, "Happy Father's Day to you @schwarzenegger !"

"I love you so much and am so grateful for all your sense of humor, guidance, discipline, rules, fun and love through out my life," she continued. "It's been such a joy to watch you explore the role of Opa to little Lyla Maria and I can't wait for more laughs and adventures to come!"

"We love you!" Schwarzenegger Pratt closed out her sweet post.

Ahead of Father's Day, Pratt spoke with E! News' Daily Pop, where he chatted about fatherhood and being the parent of two children.

Explaining that Schwarzenegger Pratt already gave him the best gift by making him a father of two, Pratt said, "The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child."

"When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like,'" he continued. "And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, okay so that was actually unique what my first child had done.'"