Katherine Schwarzenegger Raves About 'Girl Dad' Chris Pratt and Their 'Perfect' Daughter Lyla

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt loves to watch her husband Chris Pratt be a girl dad.

During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the mom of one, 31, opened up about parenting her 9-month-old daughter Lyla Maria with her actor husband, whom she wed in June 2019.

Schwarzenegger Pratt said it has been "so beautiful" to watch Pratt, 41, "step into this new role of being a girl dad."

The Gift of Forgiveness author also raved: "He's the best husband and the best dad. I feel so grateful every single day for him."

Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger Pratt also shared that being a mom is the "most fun role and experience I've ever had."

"I love every single minute of it. It's been such a joy. She's perfect," she said of her baby girl.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has previously praised her husband for being a stellar dad, sharing earlier this month that Pratt is "super supportive" of his wife as she breastfeeds their daughter.

In episode 18 of Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram Live series, BDA (Before, During & After) Baby, she discussed the difficulty moms have with body image and the idea of snapping back after giving birth.

She shared how Pratt helps her keep everything in perspective and how he is in awe of the physical changes a mom experiences before and after birth. "My husband has always been super supportive," Schwarzenegger Pratt shared. "He'll look at our daughter and be like, 'Can you believe your body is able to feed our baby?' "

The star added, "Sometimes, I think — especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby — you have to keep in mind that when you're breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, 'eat to win,' and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby. Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply."

Schwarzenegger Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have been vocal about navigating parenthood and their decision to keep their daughter out of the spotlight. In December, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared on social media the challenging yet rewarding experience they've had.