Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She's 'Obsessed' with Putting Her Daughter's 'Name on Everything'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt always keeps daughter Layla Maria close to her heart.

Over the weekend, the proud mom showed off her latest necklace, which was a loving tribute to her baby girl, whom she and husband Chris Pratt welcomed in August.

“I know I talk about jewelry a lot but this new necklace right here is Zoe Lev and I love it,” Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, shared in a video posted on her Instagram Story.

In the sweet clip, she wore a gold chain around her neck which had her daughter’s first name written on it. Additionally, she also wore a longer chain with her daughter’s name written in a cursive script, which she’s previously deemed as her “new favorite.”

"Another Lyla,” she said with a smile of her latest accessory.

Alongside the video, The Gift of Forgiveness author wrote, “I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything.”

Of course, these adorable pieces aren't the only sentimental items Schwarzenegger Pratt has recently added to her jewelry collection.

Last month, the new mom debuted a new pair of earrings with her husband and daughter’s initials on them.

"Since the holidays are coming up, I know I’ve shared with you guys my necklace that I wear every day, that I love by Smith + Mara," she said. "But also these earrings I have that have my little one’s initials on them and my new gold hoops I'm obsessed with."

Turning her head to show off the other ear, Schwarzenegger Pratt added, "And these have my husband on this side."

Although this year’s holiday season will look different than past celebrations, Schwarzenegger Pratt couldn’t be more excited for her daughter’s first Christmas.

"Just being able to experience her first Christmas is exciting, of course, and just being together as a family," she said while appearing on People (the TV show!) last week.

"This is a really unique holiday season, so being safe is the No. 1 priority and, of course, just enjoying Christmas morning for the first time for her is going to be really awesome,” she added.

The mom of one also recently shared a photo of of a sweet ornament featuring the words "First Christmas" in honor of her baby girl.

"While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

"It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world. Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn't be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom," she said.