Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Favorite New Mom Must-Haves Include Leggings, Belly Oil, and This Affordable Underwear
Summer 2020 officially belonged to the celeb baby. In July and August alone, Katy Perry, Nikki and Brie Bella, Lea Michele, Ciara, and Sophie Turner all welcomed bundles of joy, giving us just enough positivity to get us through the rest of this challenging year.
While fans are eagerly awaiting first pics and more info from several of the above celebs, another new mom is sharing her favorite postpartum products. Katherine Schwarzenegger, who welcomed daughter Lyla Maria on Aug. 10 with husband Chris Pratt, recently shared her favorite new-mom must-haves. The author took to her Instagram stories with a slew of fun images, entitled "What I've been loving as a new mama," and the items are so relatable.
Schwarzenegger shared her love for Motherhood Maternity's Foldover Panties, which are excellent for pregnancy and postpartum. Moms on Amazon agree, with many reviewers urging shoppers "not to wait too long" to purchase these and wishing they "had bought them sooner."
Plus, you can get a three-pack for just $15, making this purchase a total no-brainer.
Buy it! Motherhood Maternity Foldover Panties, $14.98; amazon.com
Mrs. Pratt also shared another maternity and postpartum staple from the brand: the Motherhood Maternity Seamless Nursing Bra. It features a hook-and-eye closure, pull-down nursing panels, and center ruching for a flattering fit. She also shared her favorite pair of maternity leggings and that she's loving all things Barefoot Dreams.
Buy it! Motherhood Maternity Seamless Nursing Bra, $24.98; amazon.com
In addition to all the comfy maternity and postpartum clothes, Schwarzenegger shared her skin savers, which include Dr. Sturm's hyperpigmentation and melasma set along with Hatch Mama's cult-favorite Belly Oil and Osea's Salt of the Earth Body Scrub.
If you're looking for the ultimate postpartum checklist, Schwarzenegger's definitely got you covered.
