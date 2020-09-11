Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Favorite New Mom Must-Haves Include Leggings, Belly Oil, and This Affordable Underwear

While fans are eagerly awaiting first pics and more info from several of the above celebs, another new mom is sharing her favorite postpartum products. Katherine Schwarzenegger, who welcomed daughter Lyla Maria on Aug. 10 with husband Chris Pratt, recently shared her favorite new-mom must-haves. The author took to her Instagram stories with a slew of fun images, entitled "What I've been loving as a new mama," and the items are so relatable.