Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Is 'Hooked' on Matching Mom-Daughter Outfits: 'What Could Be Better?'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt loves matching her mini-me!

On Wednesday, The Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, shared a sweet shot on Instagram, showing off a set of matching pajamas that she and her infant daughter, Lyla Maria, were each wearing.

With only the bottom half of the duo pictured, Schwarzenegger Pratt and Lyla rocked the matching pajama set from clothing brand 12|12, which features white fabric adorned with an array of tiny red hearts.

"Morning matching love cuddles and kicks 🥰 what could be better?" the mother wrote alongside the image, before asking her followers to leave their "best mommy daughter matching brands" in the comments section of the post. "I'm hooked! 👯‍♀️," she added.

Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband, Chris Pratt, announced the arrival of their daughter on Aug. 10, with Pratt, 41, sharing a photo of themselves holding hands with their child on Instagram. Since then, the Rock What You've Got writer has been having fun with fashion, including rocking several jewelry pieces bearing her baby girl's name.

In September, the mother of one showed off a nameplate necklace of Lyla's moniker. "It's here!!!" she captioned a photo of the golden accessory from Smith + Mara. "My new favorite necklace with my baby girl's name."

In November, Schwarzenegger Pratt opened up to fans about another style option she was loving to adorn her young daughter with, sharing that she developed somewhat of a "bow obsession" after welcoming her.

Often finding herself purchasing the cute hair accessory for her child, the new mom showed off her latest haul in a video on her Instagram Story at the time.

"I don't know if this like a normal thing that every mother goes through who has a little girl, but I have developed an insane obsession with buying bows for my daughter," she said.

"I don't know if it's because my sister and I had such an epic bow collection growing up that we actually still have today, but I have purchased so many bows for my daughter recently," she continued, before showing off a "big new shipment" of bows from Noell Jane.