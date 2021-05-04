Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Is 'Super Supportive' While She Breastfeeds Their Daughter

Katherine Schwarzenegger has an amazing teammate in her husband Chris Pratt when it comes to 9-month-old daughter Lyla Maria.

In episode 18 of the 31-year-old's Instagram Live series, "BDA (Before, During & After) Baby" this week, Schwarzenegger chatted with her friend and new mom Iskra Lawrence.

In the clip, Schwarzenegger discusses the difficulty moms have with body image and the idea of snapping back shortly after giving birth. She shared how Pratt, 41, is in awe of a woman's body changes before and after birth and has a perfect way of helping her keep everything in perspective.

"My husband has always been super supportive," Schwarzenegger shared with Lawrence. "He'll look at our daughter and be like, 'Can you believe your body is able to feed our baby?' "

"Sometimes, I think — especially as women with this pressure to bounce back after baby — you have to keep in mind that when you're breastfeeding, you need to, as my husband says, 'eat to win,' and to feed yourself so you can also properly nourish your baby. Because for a lot of people, what you eat and how you treat your body also hugely impacts your milk supply," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLSmjw7A8N_ Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt | Credit: Katherine Schwarzenegger / Instagram

Last week, Pratt shared an adorable selfie during "baby time" with Lyla and son Jack, 9, who he co-parents with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, who tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their daughter in August 2020, have been vocal about navigating parenthood, despite their decision to keep their daughter out of the spotlight. In December, Schwarzenegger shared on social media the challenging yet rewarding experience they've had.

"Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but I couldn't be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom," she wrote to followers.

Now, Schwarzenegger is fully embracing the mom life and admitted to Lawrence and her followers that her house has more baby clutter than she ever expected.