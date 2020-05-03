"[They would love] to have a shower [for Katherine] before the baby arrives," the source tells PEOPLE

Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Getting More Excited Every Day' About Her Baby on the Way: Source

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is over the moon about her growing family!

“Katherine is getting more excited every day,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the pregnant The Gift of Forgiveness author “is starting to add items to a baby registry.”

Although she and husband Chris Pratt aren’t able to gather with their loved ones at present due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schwarzenegger Pratt’s pals are still hoping to celebrate the new baby.

“[They would love] to have a shower [for Katherine] before the baby arrives,” the source adds. “She really wants to celebrate with her friends and family [if it becomes possible].”

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, are expecting their first child, PEOPLE confirmed last week. This will be the first child for the animal activist and the second for Pratt, who shares 7½-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

Of course, the parents-to-be aren’t the only ones who are excited about the newest addition to the family!

While speaking with his wife’s family on Thursday for a #HomeTogether Instagram Live chat, Pratt packed on the praise for his mother-in-law Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger.

"I really love what you're doing,” the actor said. “This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it's just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful. I'm so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family."

"You're gonna have another beautiful family member," Shriver replied.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt are excited for his son Jack to become a big brother. "After they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family," the source said.

"Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy. Katherine thinks Chris is an amazing dad. She allowed herself to fall in love with Chris quickly because she early on realized that he is a great family guy," the source shared. "She loves being an extra mom to Jack."

A friend also added: "They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling."