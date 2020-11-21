Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says She's Developed a 'Bow Obsession' Since Welcoming Daughter Lyla

"I don't know if this like a normal thing that every mother goes through who has a little girl," the author said

Lyla Maria is turning out to be one stylish baby thanks to mom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt!

On Friday, The Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, revealed to fans that she's developed somewhat of a "bow obsession" after welcoming her 3-month-old daughter with husband Chris Pratt, often finding herself purchasing the cute hair accessory for her child.

The new mom showed off her latest haul in a video on her Instagram Stories, telling followers, "I don't know if this like a normal thing that every mother goes through who has a little girl, but I have developed an insane obsession with buying bows for my daughter."

"I don't know if it's because my sister and I had such an epic bow collection growing up that we actually still have today, but I have purchased so many bows for my daughter recently," she continued, before showing off a "big new shipment" of bows from Noell Jane.

"I just think it's so fun to have bows in every color, and they're just so beautiful, so I'm into this obsession," she gushed.

Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband announced the arrival of their daughter on Aug. 10, with Pratt, 41, sharing a photo of themselves holding hands with their child on Instagram.

Since then, the Rock What You've Got writer has been having fun with fashion, including rocking several jewelry pieces bearing her baby girl's name.

In September, the mother of one showed off a nameplate necklace of Lyla's moniker.

"It’s here!!!" she captioned a photo of the golden accessory from Smith + Mara. "My new favorite necklace with my baby girl's name."

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared that she also wears earrings with the initials of Pratt and their daughter.

"Since the holidays are coming up, I know I’ve shared with you guys my necklace that I wear every day, that I love by Smith + Mara," she said in an Instagram Stories video. "But also these earrings I have that have my little one's initials on them and my new gold hoops I'm obsessed with."