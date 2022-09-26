Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughters Lyla and Eloise Are the 'Greatest Gift' in Sweet New Photo

The mom of two celebrated her girls on National Daughters Day with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 01:45 PM
katherine schwarzenegger
Photo: katherine schwarzenegger/instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt loves being a girl mom.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old author shared a sweet photo hugging both of her daughters, Eloise Christina, 4 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, as she celebrated National Daughters Day.

In the heartwarming Instagram tribute, Schwarzenegger Pratt calls her two daughters, who she shares with husband Chris Pratt, her "favorite girls."

"It really is the greatest gift to have daughters. 👯‍♀️ #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned the happy photo, in which she holds Eloise in one arm while embracing Lyla with the other.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted about a sweet moment at a farm with her older daughter.

The mom of two shared a cute photo of daughter Lyla meeting a horse while outside of a fenced-in area with her mom. Schwarzenegger Pratt held Lyla in one arm while petting the horse with her other hand.

"My little horse girl in training. Visiting the horses and barn has been one of our favorite things to do together this summer," she wrote. "Seeing her get excited about being around horses brings me so much joy 💘"

Schwarzenegger Pratt and her actor husband recently celebrated Lyla's second birthday with sweet tributes on social media.

The Gift of Forgiveness author shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Lyla running toward her as she waited for her curly-haired daughter with open arms and a big smile.

"My baby's birthday! I can't believe we have a 2 year old," she wrote. "The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble ♥️ in true leo fashion we've been celebrating all month and will continue to 🦁"

Pratt also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, featuring a picture of a small baby doll in lieu of a photo of Lyla.

"Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You're a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise," he began. "And I don't know why I'm writing this 'to you' because you're not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you!"

Related Articles
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt feeding baby
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares New Photo of Baby Eloise Matching Her Mom in Terrycloth Outfit
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Selfie Featuring 2-Year-Old Daughter Lyla's Adorable Curls
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Lyla's Second Birthday with Sweet New Photos
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Arnold Schwarzenegger; Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Childhood Pics in Birthday Tribute to Dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
chris pratt and katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Loving Tribute for Husband Chris Pratt's Birthday: 'We Love You'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby Eloise, Honors Chris Pratt on Father's Day
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Chris Pratt Calls Himself a 'Lucky Man' on Third Wedding Anniversary with Katherine Schwarzenegger
chris pratt and katherine schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt Says He's Running on 'Caffeine Fumes' Since Welcoming Baby Eloise: 'She's Perfect'
Chris Pratt Men's Health cover
Chris Pratt 'Cried About' Backlash to His 'Healthy Daughter' Comment: 'My Son's Gonna Read That'
katherine schwarzengger and daughter
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughter Lyla Is 'Nesting' as Family Prepares for New Baby
Chris Pratt Instagram
Chris Pratt Praises Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'Amazing Maternal Instincts' with New Baby
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome Second Baby Together: 'Beyond Blessed and Grateful'
Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt Jokes He Has Finally Learned How to Spell Schwarzenegger: 'It's a Long Name'
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Lyla
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photos of Baby Lyla with Grandma Maria Shriver for Her Birthday
katherine schwarzenegger: and Lyla feet
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Adorable Twinning Moment Daughter Lyla: 'My Girl'