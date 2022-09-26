Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughters Lyla and Eloise Are the 'Greatest Gift' in Sweet New Photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt loves being a girl mom.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old author shared a sweet photo hugging both of her daughters, Eloise Christina, 4 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, as she celebrated National Daughters Day.

In the heartwarming Instagram tribute, Schwarzenegger Pratt calls her two daughters, who she shares with husband Chris Pratt, her "favorite girls."

"It really is the greatest gift to have daughters. 👯‍♀️ #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned the happy photo, in which she holds Eloise in one arm while embracing Lyla with the other.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted about a sweet moment at a farm with her older daughter.

The mom of two shared a cute photo of daughter Lyla meeting a horse while outside of a fenced-in area with her mom. Schwarzenegger Pratt held Lyla in one arm while petting the horse with her other hand.

"My little horse girl in training. Visiting the horses and barn has been one of our favorite things to do together this summer," she wrote. "Seeing her get excited about being around horses brings me so much joy 💘"

Schwarzenegger Pratt and her actor husband recently celebrated Lyla's second birthday with sweet tributes on social media.

The Gift of Forgiveness author shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Lyla running toward her as she waited for her curly-haired daughter with open arms and a big smile.

"My baby's birthday! I can't believe we have a 2 year old," she wrote. "The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble ♥️ in true leo fashion we've been celebrating all month and will continue to 🦁"

Pratt also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, featuring a picture of a small baby doll in lieu of a photo of Lyla.

"Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You're a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise," he began. "And I don't know why I'm writing this 'to you' because you're not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you!"