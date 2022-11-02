Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two.

The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls.

In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down, wearing a sweet bee costume and a black long-sleeved onesie.

"A butterfly, a bumble bee, a garden fairy …and then there was Rip," she captioned the photo carousel, which also showed her wearing fairy wings as she leans against her husband, who is dressed as Rip from Yellowstone in aviators and a cowboy hat.

In the caption, she also mentions one photo where Lyla walks holding hands with a little boy in a ghost costume, who Katherine jokes is her "tiny ghost boyfriend."

Speaking with PEOPLE when she announced her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, last month, Katherine talked about how she's been thrilled to watch the bond between her own daughters grow since welcoming Eloise in May.

"It's really interesting because of course I'm a year and a half older than Christina, so I don't remember everything about when she came home from the hospital and our dynamic right away," she explained. "But my mom and dad say that it's very similar to the dynamic between Lyla and Eloise."

The mom of two said that Lyla fell into being a big sister almost immediately.

"Lyla took an interest in baby dolls right before I had Eloise, which was really perfect for me," she said. "So I think when I originally brought her home from the hospital it was very much like I was bringing home a real-life baby doll."

In September, Katherine shared a heartwarming Instagram tribute calling her two daughters her "favorite girls."

"It really is the greatest gift to have daughters. 👯‍♀️ #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned the happy photo, in which she held Eloise in one arm while embracing Lyla with the other.