Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Celebrating Daughter Lyla’s First Christmas Is a ‘Silver Lining’ of 2020

New mom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt couldn’t be more excited to celebrate daughter Lyla Maria’s first Christmas!

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, shared a photo of a sweet Christmas ornament on Friday evening, featuring the words “First Christmas” for her 4-month-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Chris Pratt.

Alongside the photo, the Gift of Forgiveness author reflected on what the holiday season means to her this year.

“While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me,” she wrote. “2020 has been a crazy year, it’s not what any of us expected; it’s been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who welcomed her daughter in August, went on to share that although this past year has been challenging, becoming a mother has been a very rewarding experience.

“It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world. Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom," she wrote.

"Shout out to all the people who had babies this year, became pregnant, are pregnant, or are trying to get pregnant," she continued. "It’s a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood and I see you! 🙏”

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt | Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Last month, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver opened up to PEOPLE about how she and her family are "still trying to figure it out" in terms of the holidays amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the writer and activist did say she has big plans for her and her baby girl during her "favorite time of the year" that involve her sister, Christina.

"I always traditionally do a sleepover with my sister the night before Christmas Eve. I'm hoping that that's something that I can continue doing and bring [Lyla] along to do it, which will be fun," she said.

"She is a very involved auntie. So that's a fun thing that I like to look forward to," she added. "Then also we spend Christmas with my whole family and we're at my mom’s house and my dad comes over and we all meet there and spend the whole day there. And we're just together, which is my favorite time of the year."

While Schwarzenegger Pratt said she had "already started decorating for Christmas," this year's holiday celebrations will undoubtedly "look different for everybody."