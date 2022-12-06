Katherine Schwarzenegger's Daughter Lyla Decorates a Tiny Christmas Tree in Adorable Video: Watch

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is getting her girls into the Christmas spirit!

On Monday, the BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby) host, 32, shared a video on Instagram of her daughter, Lyla Maria, 2, decorating a tiny potted Christmas tree from Farmgirl Flowers' new collection. The toddler, whose face can't be seen in the video, works around the tree with her head of curls bouncing around as she figures out how to apply the string lights.

Lyla pauses her effort to try and get some ornaments out of the box, which she finds tricky as she tries to delicately pluck them out of the packaging, all while "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" plays in the background.

"Lyla's rockin around her very own Christmas tree! It's getting festive over here! 🎄," the children's book author captioned the post.

Along with Lyla, Schwarzenegger Pratt and husband Chris Pratt share daughter Eloise Christina, 6 months. Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Last month, the mom of two shared a sweet selfie on Instagram where she held her little girl, who turned away from the camera.

"Someone's having a 6-month growth spurt 🍼🥛🤪🫠 (which means this breastfeeding mama needs a jug of water and my @itsbodily back at it bra at all times)," she captioned the shot of the infant holding herself up on her chest.

Speaking with PEOPLE when she announced her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt talked about how she's been thrilled to watch the bond between her own daughters grow since welcoming Eloise in May.

"It's really interesting because of course I'm a year and a half older than Christina, so I don't remember everything about when she came home from the hospital and our dynamic right away," she explained. "But my mom and dad say that it's very similar to the dynamic between Lyla and Eloise."

The mom of two said that Lyla fell into being a big sister almost immediately.

"Lyla took an interest in baby dolls right before I had Eloise, which was really perfect for me," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "So I think when I originally brought her home from the hospital it was very much like I was bringing home a real-life baby doll."