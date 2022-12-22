Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Trying to Be a Cool Mom' as She Matches with Daughters in New Photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 6 months, and Lyla, 2

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on December 22, 2022 10:45 AM
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Photo: Katherine Schwarzenegger/instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her girls are staying chic and cozy this holiday season!

On Wednesday, the author, 33, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with her two girls, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 6 months, as they sport matching "coastal grandma looks."

In the snap, Schwarzenegger Pratt smiles as she wears a soft beige loungewear set and holds baby Eloise, who is also wearing a neutral-colored outfit.

Hiding next to her mom's leg is Lyla, who is seen in a cream-colored set and a red bow in her hair.

"Rocking our family coastal grandma looks! 🤍 Just trying to be a cool mom and dress kind of matching with my girls 😉," wrote Schwarzenegger Pratt, who shares her daughters with husband Chris Pratt.

Earlier this week, Pratt, who is also dad to son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris, shared a cute photo on Instagram showing his kids getting excited about Christmas.

The pictured featured two "Elf on the Shelf" figures perched in a plant in his home, where Lyla and Jack discovered them. The actor reflected on the special holiday tradition in the caption.

"Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel," the actor wrote.

"The magic of Christmas is well upon us," he continued, joking, "If anything goes missing in the house I'm blaming Angel."

Earlier this month, the Good Night, Sister author shared a video on Instagram of Lyla decorating a tiny potted Christmas tree from Farmgirl Flowers' new collection. The toddler, whose face can't be seen in the video, worked around the tree with her head of curls bouncing around as she figured out how to apply the string lights.

Lyla paused her effort to try and get some ornaments out of the box, which she found tricky as she tried to delicately pluck them out of the packaging, all while "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" played in the background.

"Lyla's rockin around her very own Christmas tree! It's getting festive over here! 🎄," the children's book author captioned the post.

