Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome Second Baby Together: 'Beyond Blessed and Grateful'

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," the couple announced on Sunday

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's newest addition has arrived!

The couple revealed on Sunday that they welcomed their second baby together, who was born on Saturday.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," they wrote in separate Instagram posts.

Chris and Katherine are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, while Pratt is dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Chris and Katherine are "ecstatic" about welcoming baby No. 2 to their family. "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed," the insider said.

The source said that Katherine "loves being a mom," adding: "Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."

In December, Katherine appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where she opened up to host Janine Rubenstein about the "blessed" experience of motherhood.