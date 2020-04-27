Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt 'Wanted to Enjoy' Pregnancy News 'Privately,' Says Source

Image zoom BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are over the moon to be expecting their first child together.

"Chris and Katherine are so happy," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, days after news of their pregnancy was confirmed by multiple sources on Saturday.

"They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they're excited to share the news with everyone," the source adds.

The baby on the way will be The Gift of Forgiveness author's first child. Meanwhile, Pratt is already dad to 7½-year-old son Jack, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Over the weekend, the parents-to-be were seen enjoying multiple bike rides in Los Angeles.

Just hours before news of their pregnancy broke, Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, were photographed enjoying a bike ride together in Brentwood, California. During the outing, the mom-to-be's baby bump could be seen for the first time.

Then on Sunday, the pair were seen biking in Venice, California, and they were joined by her parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Schwarzenegger Pratt first began dating the Guardians of the Galaxy star in the summer of 2018, and wed in June 2019 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. Since they were first romantically linked, she has gotten very close to his son Jack.

In February, Pratt raved about his wife during an appearance on E!'s In the Room and opened up to host and friend Jason Kennedy about how meeting and marrying Schwarzenegger Pratt impacted him. "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great stepmom," he said.

"She's, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits," the father of one said at the time.