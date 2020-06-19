Katherine Schwarzenegger Says 'Wonderful' Chris Pratt Has Been 'Very Understanding' amid Pregnancy

The couple's little one on the way will join soon-to-be big brother Jack, 7½

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is doing "really well" during her pregnancy thanks to her husband Chris Pratt.

The Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, opened up about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live chat with pal Dr. Zelana Montminy on Thursday, sharing that she has a great support system and Pratt, 40, has been "very understanding" during this time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," she said, before calling the Jurassic World actor a "very wonderful husband."

"It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time," the expectant star continued of Pratt. "That's been helpful."

Schwarzenegger Pratt told Montminy, "Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go, and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant."

In May, Pratt spoke about how he's been holding up amid the coronavirus crisis, joking to Extra that he's "gained a little weight" since social distancing with his pregnant wife.

"Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like 'em so much," he mused.

The actor went on to discuss how he has been handling Schwarzenegger Pratt's pregnancy, candidly telling host Billy Bush, "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine … and she just looked at me sweetly."

He quipped, "I was like … ‘Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’ ”

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt RoundPondEstate/Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt has been nothing short of a "dream husband" to the Rock What You've Got writer throughout her pregnancy.

"Katherine is doing well, and Chris has been taking care of her," the source said. "Katherine still calls him her dream husband. They are very happy together."

"Chris has been doting on Katherine, and the pregnancy has brought them even closer," a friend of the couple added.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt Won Over Father-in-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Gym: 'He's a Strong Guy'

The couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, are expecting their first child together. Pratt is also dad to 7½-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"After they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family," a source told PEOPLE earlier this year. "Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy."

A friend also said: "They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling."