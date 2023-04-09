Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Easter with Their Kids

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is loving spring as she celebrates Easter with her little girls.

The Good Night, Sister author, 33, shared a carousel of family photos Sunday showing how she spent the holiday with husband Chris Pratt and daughters Eloise Christina, who celebrates her 1st birthday next month, and Lyla Maria, 2½.

"Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one," she captioned the series, which included photos of her kids enjoying an oceanside location, complete with a dip in a seaside swimming pool and a video of swaying palm trees against a clear blue sky.

Mom Maria Shriver, 67, dressed in swimwear and a baseball cap, showed up in one shot as well, smiling for the camera with a granddaughter nearby.

Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Last month, while attending DSW's "Best Foot Forward" panel luncheon event in honor of Women's History Month on Wednesday, the mom of two was asked to speak about balancing the different areas of her life.

Referencing her work as a children's book author and host of Instagram Live series BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby) while being a mom, moderator Keltie Knight asked Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, how she feels about asking for help.

"I would've dramatically suffered, had I not brought my mom and my sister with me," she said of her recent promotional tour for her latest book, on which mom Maria Shriver and sister Christina Schwarzenegger joined her to help care for daughters

"I'm a big believer — I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, 'I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all on my own,' blah-blah and I'm like, 'I don't want to do it all on my own,' " Schwarzenegger Pratt leveled.

She continued, "I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, 'I can't make this today. My kid's sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.'"

"So I think being able to be open about the fact that you don't have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that. That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you're balancing multiple roles, is saying, 'I need help today,' and that's okay," she concluded.

Speaking with PEOPLE when she announced her new children's book in November, Schwarzenegger Pratt talked about how she's been thrilled to watch the bond between her own daughters grow since welcoming Eloise in May.

"It's really interesting because, of course, I'm a year and a half older than Christina, so I don't remember everything about when she came home from the hospital and our dynamic right away," she explained. "But my mom and dad say that it's very similar to the dynamic between Lyla and Eloise."

The mom of two said that Lyla fell into being a big sister almost immediately.

"Lyla took an interest in baby dolls right before I had Eloise, which was really perfect for me," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "So I think when I originally brought her home from the hospital it was very much like I was bringing home a real-life baby doll."