Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Take Daughter Lyla, 4 Months, on 'Quiet Beach Walk'
The new mom recently told PEOPLE that "motherhood is the greatest gift and such a joy"
Baby's first beach stroll!
On Thursday, new mom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shared glimpses from a sunny, "quiet" beach outing she and husband Chris Pratt enjoyed along with daughter Lyla Maria, 4 months. The couple pose for a selfie together in one photo, with the baby girl's head slightly visible, wearing an adorable white hat.
Another snapshot shows Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, with Lyla in a carrier on her chest, smiling for the camera on the shore.
"Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us ) 💫," she captioned the Instagram post.
Schwarzenegger Pratt told PEOPLE earlier this month that "motherhood is the greatest gift and such a joy" despite the "unique experience" of having to balance it all amid the pandemic.
"It's a really hard time for everyone, and being pregnant and having my first child in a pandemic is definitely a silver lining in this wild year we've had," she said. "I feel really blessed to have been able to become a mom during this time. It's something that I've looked forward to my whole life."
She added that safety has been her "No. 1 priority" since giving birth, and said she couldn't be more grateful to have her family to lean on. "I really try to stay close to my family when it's a possibility, and they have been really great about that and really supportive and understanding of my craziness when it comes to being safe around this crazy COVID world that we live in," she said.