Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Take Daughter Lyla, 4 Months, on 'Quiet Beach Walk'

The new mom recently told PEOPLE that "motherhood is the greatest gift and such a joy"

Baby's first beach stroll!

On Thursday, new mom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shared glimpses from a sunny, "quiet" beach outing she and husband Chris Pratt enjoyed along with daughter Lyla Maria, 4 months. The couple pose for a selfie together in one photo, with the baby girl's head slightly visible, wearing an adorable white hat.

Another snapshot shows Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, with Lyla in a carrier on her chest, smiling for the camera on the shore.

"Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us ) 💫," she captioned the Instagram post.

Schwarzenegger Pratt told PEOPLE earlier this month that "motherhood is the greatest gift and such a joy" despite the "unique experience" of having to balance it all amid the pandemic.

"It's a really hard time for everyone, and being pregnant and having my first child in a pandemic is definitely a silver lining in this wild year we've had," she said. "I feel really blessed to have been able to become a mom during this time. It's something that I've looked forward to my whole life."