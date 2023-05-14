Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt enjoyed her first Mother's Day as a mom of two by honoring her mother, Maria Shriver.

Just weeks ahead of daughter Eloise Christina's first birthday, the BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby) host, 33, celebrated the holiday with Eloise and big sister Lyla Maria, 2.

In a lengthy message and photo gallery post to Instagram, Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote, "My mama ♥️ the best mama and mama g in the universe. I have felt loved, cared for and nurtured every single second by you. What a gift from God! And don't I know it! I'm in awe of you always. You do it all for us kids, your grandkids and everyone else you mother. To know you is to be mothered by you. I want to be exactly like you. You're my role model in everything, especially when it comes to being a mother. I love you with my whole heart. Happy Mother's Day mama! 👑"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her husband, Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt, also honored the two women and his mother in an IG post.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there. Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today," he wrote.

In March, the mom of two was asked to speak about balancing the different areas of her life during DSW's "Best Foot Forward" panel luncheon event in honor of Women's History Month.

"I would've dramatically suffered, had I not brought my mom and my sister with me," she said of her recent promotional tour for her latest book, Good Night, Sister, on which mom Maria Shriver and sister Christina Schwarzenegger joined her to help care for her daughters.

"I'm a big believer — I feel like on Instagram we see all these moms that are like, 'I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all, I'm doing it all on my own,' blah-blah and I'm like, 'I don't want to do it all on my own,' " Schwarzenegger Pratt leveled.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She continued, "I want to lean on my sister, I want to lean on my mom, I want to lean on my girlfriends, my mom friends. I want to be honest and transparent and also say, 'I can't make this today. My kid's sick. She was up all night teething. I need to be a mom right now.'"

"So I think being able to be open about the fact that you don't have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that. That, I feel, is such a big struggle for women in general, but I think especially if you're balancing multiple roles, is saying, 'I need help today,' and that's okay," she concluded.