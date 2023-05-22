Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Eloise's First Birthday: 'My Little Smiley Baby'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's youngest has hit a major milestone.

The BDA Baby (Before, During, After Baby) host, 33, celebrated daughter Eloise Christina's first birthday on Sunday by sharing a sweet Instagram post.

In the cute shot, the mom of two holds Eloise and smiles at the little girl, with the mother-daughter duo dressed in complimentary pink and white outfits.

"And just like that, she's 1! What a year and what a blessing she is," the Good Night, Sister author shared. "My little smiley baby that made me a mama of two girls."

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt celebrates daughter Eloise's first birthday. Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

"She's pure joy, fun and happiness. She's keeping up with her sister and having a blast. I can't believe she's already 1 🥹! I love you Eloise! ♥️🙏🌺."

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who also shares daughter Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt, shared photos of the decor from the birthday celebration, including a colorful balloon arrangement centered around a big "1."

Another photo shared on Instagram shows both girls' little hands exploring a tiny birthday cake for Eloise.

Pratt celebrated his wife, as well as both of their moms, in an Instagram post earlier this month for Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there. Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack," he wrote.

"And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today."