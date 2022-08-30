Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares New Photo of Baby Eloise Matching Her Mom in Terrycloth Outfit

The author and husband Chris Pratt share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 3 months

Georgia Slater
Published on August 30, 2022 11:58 AM
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt feeding baby
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty, Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Matching with mama!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a sweet picture with her 3-month-old daughter Eloise Christina on Instagram Tuesday as the mother-daughter pair both wear terrycloth outfits.

In the sweet picture, the author rests her infant daughter on her lap as she feeds her. While Schwarzenegger Pratt wears a mint green terrycloth set, baby Eloise sports a white terrycloth onesie.

"A summer of feedings in terrycloth 🤍," the mom of two captioned the photo.

Along with Eloise, Schwarzenegger Pratt and husband Chris Pratt also share daughter Lyla Maria, 2. Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 10, with ex Anna Faris.

Earlier this month, the author shared another cute photo matching with her other daughter Lyla as they both wore neutral colors.

The 32-year-old celebrated the "summer of neutrals" with Lyla in a cute Instagram photo where she held the toddler as they both wore light cream-colored sweaters.

Fans and friends loved the matching looks and also couldn't help but notice how beautifully curly Lyla's hair was in the picture.

"Those perfect little ringlets! 😭😭❤️❤️," Kelly Rizzo replied in the comments, while makeup artist Liz Castellanos added, "Her curls 😍😍😍😍😍."

Schwarzenegger Pratt and her actor husband recently celebrated Lyla's second birthday with sweet tributes on social media.

The Gift of Forgiveness author shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Lyla running toward her as she waited for her curly-haired daughter with open arms and a big smile.

"My baby's birthday! I can't believe we have a 2 year old," she wrote. "The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble ♥️ in true leo fashion we've been celebrating all month and will continue to 🦁"

Pratt also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, featuring a picture of a small baby doll in lieu of a photo of Lyla.

"Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You're a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise," he began. "And I don't know why I'm writing this 'to you' because you're not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you!"

