Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Lyla's Second Birthday with Sweet New Photos

"The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I’ve ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble," Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote of her daughter Lyla on Instagram

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 03:20 PM
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Photo: Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

Happy birthday, Lyla Maria!

On Saturday, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and husband Chris Pratt celebrated their daughter Lyla turning 2 years old with sweet tributes on social media. The couple is also parents to 11-week-old daughter Eloise Christina and Pratt is dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The mom of two shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Lyla running toward her as she waits for her curly-haired daughter with open arms and a big smile.

"My baby's birthday! I can't believe we have a 2 year old," she wrote. "The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble ♥️ in true leo fashion we've been celebrating all month and will continue to 🦁"

Pratt also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, featuring a picture of a small baby doll in lieu of a photo of Lyla.

"Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You're a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise," he began. "And I don't know why I'm writing this 'to you' because you're not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you!"

"To be clear, the doll pictured above is not an actual picture of Lyla. #BigBirthdayEnergy," he teased.

Last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared another cute photo featuring her two little girls.

In the picture posted on Instagram, the author smiles while holding Lyla on her hip and baby Eloise in a carrier on her chest.

"2 under 2 vibes 👯‍♀️," she captioned the sunny shot.

