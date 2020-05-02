Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump During Stroll with Her Dog in L.A.

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is bumpin' along!

On Saturday, Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, showed off her growing baby bump while walking her dog Maverick in her Los Angeles neighborhood, wearing simple black leggings and a black T-shirt paired with a hat and sunglasses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pregnant The Gift of Forgiveness author is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, 40, PEOPLE confirmed last week. This will be the first child for Schwarzenegger Pratt and the second for Pratt, who shares 7½-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

Just after the exciting news came out, the couple were spotted riding their bikes in Brentwood, California. Pratt covered his face with an American flag bandana while his pregnant wife hid her bump in a white T-shirt.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, who began dating in summer 2018, tied the knot about 10 months ago and have been ready to expand their family ever since.

"After they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family," a source recently told PEOPLE. "Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy."

A friend also added: "They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt Has Been a 'Dream Husband' Doting on Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger: Sources

On Thursday, Pratt discussed their new addition to the family with his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.

Shriver, and Schwarzenegger Pratt’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, spoke with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor for a #HomeTogether Instagram Live chat, during which they discussed Pratt’s recent Parks and Recreation reunion special that raised funds for Feeding America.

Shriver also mentioned her daughter's baby on the way after Pratt raved about his in-laws.

RELATED: Everything Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Said About Having Kids and Parenthood

"I really love what you're doing,” Pratt said. “This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it's just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful. I'm so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family."

"You're gonna have another beautiful family member," Shriver said in return.