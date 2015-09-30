Katherine Jenkins Welcomes Daughter Aaliyah Reign

"Introducing our daughter Aaliyah Reign Levitas," the new mom wrote Wednesday on Instagram

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Life has hit a high note for Katherine Jenkins: She’s a mom!

The mezzo-soprano has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, writer and director Andrew Levitas, she announced Wednesday on Twitter.

“Introducing our daughter Aaliyah Reign Levitas, who came loudly into the world weighing almost 7 lbs. and surrounded by love,” the Welsh classical singer wrote, sharing a collage of candids featuring her baby girl’s feet and head.

“We are absolutely besotted with her & grateful for the beautiful blessing of this happy, healthy, little miracle. Cwtches [cuddles] all round.”

Adds Levitas: “Mummy is recovering well and Daddy couldn’t be prouder of his two gorgeous princesses.”



The former Dancing with the Stars runner-up, 35, took to social media in May to announce she and Levitas were expecting a daughter.

Along with a picture of a pink pair of shoes sitting atop a photo of the couple on their wedding day, Jenkins wrote, “Couldn’t be more excited to meet our little girl!”