Katherine Heigl's Son Joshua, 5, Practices Skills as 'Future Director' on Set with Mom: Photo

The actress brought her 5-year-old son on the set of Firefly Lane, where she is currently filming season 2

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 03:55 PM
Future director?
Photo: Katherine Heigl Instagram

Katherine Heigl has a mini director on her hands!

The 43-year-old actress captured a sweet photo on Thursday as she brought son Joshua Bishop, 5, on the set of Netflix's Firefly Lane, where she is currently filming season 2.

In the cute shot, Heigl rests her chin on top of her son's head, who proudly wears a clear face shield and the director's headset. The mom of three smiles while Joshua is focused on the scene in front of him.

"Future director? ❤ #FireflyLane #FireflyLaneSeason2 #behindthescenes #family," Heigl captioned the post.

Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share son Joshua and daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh, 13.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, the Grey's Anatomy alum posted a rare family photo in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion.

"From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot.

The smiling family photo featured Heigl and her husband with all three of their children. Heigl and Naleigh sat on the floor near their couch with the family dog while Kelley sat on the couch with Adalaide and Joshua sitting close by.

Last month, the Life As We Know It star shared a series of photos on Instagram as her two daughters left for school and Joshua started his first day of kindergarten.

"Well it's that time of year again. Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby," wrote Heigl. "I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I'll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We'll see. 😏❤️"

Related Articles
katherine heigl
Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day
Katherine Heigl children back to school
Katherine Heigl Gets Emotional as She Sends Her Three Kids Back to School: 'Might Start Crying'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl Soaks Up the Sun with Daughter Adalaide, 10, and Son Joshua, 5, in Rare Photo
Tyra Banks, Erik Asla, York Banks Asla
All About Tyra Banks' Son, York Banks Asla
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl Celebrates National Adoption Month with Special Family Photo
Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos from Bowling Night Out with Zach and Their Kids
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands starts her study at the University of Amsterdam with a photo opportunity for the media on September 5, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Princess starts her study Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics and will focus the coming years on her study before she starts with public duties.
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022
Katherine Heigl daughter
Katherine Heigl Shares Sweet Montage of 'Beautiful' Daughter Adalaide for Her 10th Birthday
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl Shares First Photos She Received When Adopting Her Daughter as Naleigh Turns 13
Amanda Kloots’ Son Elvis Remembers Late Dad Nick Cordero in School Project: ‘For Work, Daddy Danced’
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis Remembers Late Dad Nick Cordero in School Project: 'For Work, Daddy Danced'
Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
All About Anne Heche's 2 Children
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's Relationship Timeline