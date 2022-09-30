Katherine Heigl's Son Joshua, 5, Practices Skills as 'Future Director' on Set with Mom: Photo

Katherine Heigl has a mini director on her hands!

The 43-year-old actress captured a sweet photo on Thursday as she brought son Joshua Bishop, 5, on the set of Netflix's Firefly Lane, where she is currently filming season 2.

In the cute shot, Heigl rests her chin on top of her son's head, who proudly wears a clear face shield and the director's headset. The mom of three smiles while Joshua is focused on the scene in front of him.

"Future director? ❤ #FireflyLane #FireflyLaneSeason2 #behindthescenes #family," Heigl captioned the post.

Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share son Joshua and daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh, 13.

Earlier this week, the Grey's Anatomy alum posted a rare family photo in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion.

"From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot.

The smiling family photo featured Heigl and her husband with all three of their children. Heigl and Naleigh sat on the floor near their couch with the family dog while Kelley sat on the couch with Adalaide and Joshua sitting close by.

Last month, the Life As We Know It star shared a series of photos on Instagram as her two daughters left for school and Joshua started his first day of kindergarten.

"Well it's that time of year again. Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby," wrote Heigl. "I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I'll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We'll see. 😏❤️"