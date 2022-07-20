Katherine Heigl Soaks Up the Sun with Daughter Adalaide, 10, and Son Joshua, 5, in Rare Photo

Katherine Heigl is enjoying the summer sunshine with her kids by her side.

The Firefly Lane actress, 43, posted a sweet photo on Instagram Tuesday featuring two of her kids, son Joshua Bishop, 5, and daughter Adalaide, 10.

In the cute shot, Adalaide sits in her mom's lap as Heigl wraps her arms around her daughter and poses for the camera. Joshua sits in front of the mother-daughter pair and smiles for the photo. The group looks ready for summertime fun as they sport bathing suits in the snap.

Heigl, who doesn't often share photos of her kids, simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Along with Joshua and Adalaide, Heigl and husband Josh Kelley are also parents to 13-year-old daughter Naleigh Mi-Eun.

In April, the Life As We Know It star honored her daughter Adalaide on her 10th birthday with a sweet montage on Instagram, featuring never-before-seen photos and videos of her little one.

Heigl wrote she "can't stop watching" the adorable video created by her husband Kelley. The video includes footage of Adalaide as a baby as well as more recent shots of the pre-teen.

"My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today," Heigl began. "Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms. She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."

"Adalaide never crawled…she scooted. Little legs straight out in front of her. Arms paddling the floor. Faster then you can imagine! From room to room. Josh would joke that we should attach a swiffer to her butt so she could scoot and clean at the same time," Heigl joked. "Then one day she just stood up and ran. Not walked…ran. She made you work to make her laugh…still does."