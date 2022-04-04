Katherine Heigl Shares Sweet Montage of 'Beautiful' Daughter Adalaide for Her 10th Birthday

"If you are one of her people count yourself blessed. Her loyalty. Devotion. Care. Love. Is Boundless. We count ourselves very very blessed," Katherine Heigl writes of her daughter

Katherine Heigl is celebrating 10 years with her little girl.

On Sunday, the Life As We Know It star, 43, honored her daughter Adalaide on her 10th birthday with a sweet montage on Instagram, featuring never-before-seen photos and videos of her little one.

Heigl, who adopted Adalaide from Louisiana in 2012, wrote she "can't stop watching" the adorable video created by her husband, singer Josh Kelley. The video includes footage of Adalaide as a baby as well as more recent shots of the 10-year-old.

"My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today," Heigl began. "Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms. She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."

"Adalaide never crawled…she scooted. Little legs straight out in front of her. Arms paddling the floor. Faster then you can imagine! From room to room. Josh would joke that we should attach a swiffer to her butt so she could scoot and clean at the same time," Heigl joked. "Then one day she just stood up and ran. Not walked…ran. She made you work to make her laugh…still does."

"She has the most beautiful soulful eyes and when she trains them on you just know she's taking it ALL in and yes…she's judging you. 😏 If you are one of her people count yourself blessed. Her loyalty. Devotion. Care. Love. Is Boundless. We count ourselves very very blessed," she continued. "Happy Birthday my beautiful Adalaide. I match your boundless love with my own…forever and ever. Mom"

Katherine Heigl Katherine Heigl and daughter Adalaide Marie Hope | Credit: Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Kelley sweetly replied in the comments, "This is just beautiful honey !! You are a truth teller and damn fine poet ! No better words to describe our lil lady 🎉🎉"

The singer also shared the montage to his Instagram page, calling Adalaide his "fun funny fierce Side kick who is always down for an adventure !!"

"Can't believe how fast time moves - once held her nestled in the palm of my hands and now she's got me in the palm of hers !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET GIRL !!" he added.