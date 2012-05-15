Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Welcome Daughter Adalaide Marie Hope

The couple's latest addition - a newborn girl adopted domestically - is named Adalaide Marie Hope, the actress's rep tells PEOPLE.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 08:34 PM
Advertisement

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley recently added a second daughter to their family — and now they’ve revealed her name.

The couple’s latest addition — a newborn girl adopted domestically — is named Adalaide Marie Hope, the actress’s rep tells PEOPLE.

She joins big sister Naleigh, 3½, whom Heigl, 33, and Kelley adopted from South Korea in 2009.

The newfound family of four shared a quiet Mother’s Day at home, with singer-songwriter Kelley, 32, preparing a sweet spread for his wife.

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY !!!! Hope you dudes out there take care of your ladies. No skimping…,” he Tweeted, before sharing a photo of “the breakfast I made the mother of my children this morning.”

— Sarah Michaud with reporting by Julie Jordan

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com