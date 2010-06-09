Katherine Heigl: 'I'm a Sappy Mom Now'

Almost every woman imagines the type of mom she will someday be, but for Katherine Heigl theory and reality collided with the arrival of daughter Naleigh, 18 months. "I'm a sappy mom now," she confesses to USA Today. "I didn't think I would be. I thought I'd be a cool mom who keeps everything in perspective."

Heigl goes on to reveal that she and husband Josh Kelley have “talked about biological children,” and for now all options remain on the table.

“We haven’t ruled it out,” she explains, “but I would like to adopt again.”

Their decision-making process is fraught with emotion, however.

“It’s a little bit hard for me,” Heigl, 31, admits. “If I have a biological child, is there a child now who will go without a mom? But I can’t take them all.”



In fact, to hear the Killers star tell it, it’s not a question of whether their brood will expand — but by how many!